Six Flags, Travelers Settle Investor Suits Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (March 14, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and a Travelers unit told a Texas federal court that they have resolved their coverage dispute over underlying investor class litigation and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation by agreeing to a mediator's suggested settlement. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and its insurer resolved their coverage dispute and agreed to a mediator's suggested settlement, the parties told a Texas federal court. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Though the terms of the settlement are not yet known, the parties anticipate dismissal of the action, according to a joint notice filed by Six Flags and Travelers Casualty and Surety Co....

