AGIS Can't Ship Lyft's Tech Patent Fight To Texas

By Jasmin Jackson (March 14, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Monday to let software developer AGIS transfer ride-hailing app Lyft's case disputing claims that it infringed AGIS' technology patents to Texas federal court, pointing out that she is still waiting for Lyft to back up why its claims belong in the Golden State.

U.S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman denied Texas-based AGIS Software Development LLC's bid to transfer Lyft Inc.'s declaratory judgment action — which claims that the ride-hailing app did not infringe five AGIS patents for mobile tracking, notification and password protection technologies — to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas,...

