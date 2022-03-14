GAO Says Private Biz Issues Can't Sink FCC Mapping Deal

By Kelcee Griffis (March 14, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office shot down real estate data analytics firm LightBox's challenge to an awarded broadband mapping contract, finding the firm's objections about a competitor's data rights were too broad and had at least been partially based on misreadings of the contract. In a public version of the GAO's decision, released Friday, the watchdog said LightBox failed to substantiate that contract awardee CostQuest doesn't have sufficient access to the information it will need to build the Federal Communications Commission's internet service mapping framework. The questions that LightBox raised regarding CostQuest's data licensing subcontracts "clearly pertain to a private dispute between...

