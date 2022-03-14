Mazda Drivers Want Class Cert. In Leaky Engine Pump Suit

By Gina Kim (March 14, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Drivers alleging that thousands of Mazda sedans and SUVs contain leaky water pumps that can cause engine failure are asking a California federal judge to grant them class certification, arguing that the same alleged misconduct underlies all of their claims. Eighteen named Mazda 6 and Mazda CX-9 purchaser plaintiffs told U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton in a heavily redacted motion for class certification on Saturday that their claims for alleged violations of deceptive practices, consumer fraud and product liability laws are appropriate to treat as a class action and resolve on a classwide basis. The drivers said their proposed 10 classes...

