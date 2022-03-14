Sports Network Says Fired Exec's Wife Can't Avoid Theft Suit

By Chris Villani (March 14, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- New England Sports Network said Monday the wife of a fired executive accused of stealing $575,000 from the Boston Red Sox broadcaster should not be able to avoid facing a lawsuit over her husband's alleged misdeeds. Nilda Legassa has asked a federal judge to cut her out of the civil suit alleging her husband, Ariel Legassa, used a shell company and fake invoices to dupe NESN out of more than a half-million dollars. Ariel Legassa is also facing criminal charges over the supposed scheme. But NESN pushed back, arguing Monday that dismissing Nilda Legassa at this point in the civil case "would offend...

