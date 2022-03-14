ATM Deal Objector Slams 'Mind-Boggling' $20M Atty Fee Bid

By Dorothy Atkins (March 14, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- An objector urged a D.C. federal judge Friday to reject a request by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Mehri & Skalet PLLC for $20 million in fees for cutting a $66.74 million deal to end decadelong antitrust claims over banks' ATM fees. In a 12-page opposition brief, objecting class member Shiyang Huang slammed the law firms for seeking a "whopping 45% fee award of total recovery," which Huang called "mind-boggling" and which would allow "free-riding class counsel to divert nearly half of every dollar from funds generated by settling class claims." Huang noted that in addition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS