Extra Federal Rent Aid For NY A Fraction Of Its $1.6B Request

By Emma Whitford (March 15, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- New York will receive just a small portion of its latest request for additional federal funding to fulfill tens of thousands of pending rental assistance applications, new U.S. Treasury Department figures show — roughly $119.2 million of $1.6 billion sought in late January. The additional funding is part of more than $1 billion in federal dollars now flowing to jurisdictions across the country as part of a second reallocation round, Treasury revealed Monday. Nearly half of the funds are passing voluntarily between jurisdictions within a given state, while the rest has been pulled from underperforming cities, states and counties. New York received...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS