Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Immigrants End 'Forced Labor' Suit Against Private Prison Co.

By Katie Buehler (March 15, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge granted a request from immigrants and private prison company CoreCivic Inc. to end a proposed class action alleging CoreCivic operates forced labor camps that violate the human rights of detainees, according to court documents.

CoreCivic and named plaintiff Martha Gonzalez submitted a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Monday in the Western District of Texas. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel granted the motion later that day and issued a final judgment closing the case.

The motion didn't explain the reasoning for the dismissal. Counsel for Gonzalez declined to comment. Counsel for CoreCivic didn't immediately respond to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!