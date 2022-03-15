Immigrants End 'Forced Labor' Suit Against Private Prison Co.

By Katie Buehler (March 15, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge granted a request from immigrants and private prison company CoreCivic Inc. to end a proposed class action alleging CoreCivic operates forced labor camps that violate the human rights of detainees, according to court documents. CoreCivic and named plaintiff Martha Gonzalez submitted a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Monday in the Western District of Texas. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel granted the motion later that day and issued a final judgment closing the case. The motion didn't explain the reasoning for the dismissal. Counsel for Gonzalez declined to comment. Counsel for CoreCivic didn't immediately respond to...

