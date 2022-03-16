Arb. Assoc. Says Agreement Dooms False Advertising Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 16, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The American Arbitration Association and its international division urged a New York federal court to toss litigation accusing them of false advertising, claiming they have arbitral immunity against a plaintiff accusing them of unilaterally terminating her arbitration proceedings over a real estate investment in Cuba. In a motion to dismiss filed Monday, the American Arbitration Association Inc. and the International Centre for Dispute Resolution contended that plaintiff Marcia Schorr entered into an arbitration agreement with Sebastian Doggart, whom she was working with to acquire a property in Cuba and has been named as a respondent in her suit. "The arbitrator's ruling...

