DOL's Prevailing Wage Rule Changes Bring Needed Clarity

By Daniel Wilson (March 17, 2022, 11:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's comprehensive proposed revisions to prevailing wage rules for federally funded construction projects, although seemingly aimed at benefiting workers, could bring clarity on the implementation of the rules that will also benefit contractors. In a notice of proposed rulemaking set for formal publication on Friday, the DOL announced what it called the "most comprehensive" set of changes to the Davis-Bacon Act in decades. The law requires contractors and subcontractors on federally funded public works projects to pay at least the local prevailing wages. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said on March 11 that the planned overhaul, which comes as part...

