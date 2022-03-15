Crane Cos. Hit With $150M Verdict Over Fatal Collapse

By Mike Curley (March 15, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Washington state jury has reached a $150 million verdict against a pair of crane operators in a suit stemming from an April 2019 crane collapse in Seattle that killed several people and injured others, finding them 75% at fault for the accident. After a six-week trial, the jury found on Monday that Omega Morgan Sarens and Northwest Tower Crane Service were responsible for the collapse, with $72.2 million going to the estate and family of Sarah Wong and $52.2 million to the estate and family of Alan Justad. Wong and Justad died in the collapse. The jury also awarded $12.3 million...

