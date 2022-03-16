Feds Can't Nix 'Remain In Mexico' Atty Access Suit

By Rachel Scharf (March 16, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's updates to the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy do not moot a class action over migrants' access to counsel, a California federal judge said in an order keeping the case alive, at least until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the controversial program. The San Diego lawsuit challenges a portion of former President Donald Trump's policy that barred asylum-seekers from speaking with their lawyers before and during non-refoulement interviews, which U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services uses to determine whether migrants may face persecution or torture in Mexico while awaiting immigration hearings. Under the "Remain in Mexico" policy, officially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS