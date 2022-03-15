Jury Empaneled In Ex-Theranos Exec Balwani's Fraud Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (March 15, 2022, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday swore in 12 jurors and six alternates who will spend the next four months considering criminal fraud and conspiracy charges against former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila swore in a 12-member jury panel of six men and six women, along with four men and two women who will serve as alternates, at the end of the fourth full day of jury selection in the highly anticipated jury trial against Balwani. The 56-year-old former Theranos chief operating officer faces criminal fraud and conspiracy charges alleging that he and former Theranos CEO...

