Ideanomics Defeats Investor Suit Over Electric Vehicle Biz

By Elise Hansen (March 15, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Ideanomics investors failed to show that executives' potentially misleading statements were deliberately reckless or caused the fintech and electric vehicle company's stock to tank, a New York federal judge found Tuesday in dismissing the proposed class action suit. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels said that investor Rene Aghajanian and the proposed class failed to adequately allege securities fraud. While they identified some statements made by company executives about the status of Ideanomics Inc.'s new electric-vehicle unit — touted as a 1 million square foot expo center — that were potentially misleading, they weren't able to establish a motive or evidence...

