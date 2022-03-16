NY State Gaming Commission Beats Ex-Inspector's Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 16, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The New York State Gaming Commission won summary judgment against a former racing inspector's disability and age bias suit that accused the commission of failing to accommodate his asthma, with a federal judge ruling that the worker had staked his federal claims on the wrong official. U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern on Tuesday ruled in favor of the state gaming commission in James Murtha's suit alleging the commission and several of its officials didn't give him reasonable accommodation for his asthma and retaliated against him in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the...

