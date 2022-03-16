Spirit Airlines Faces Investor Suit Over Frontier Merger Plans

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 16, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An investor in "ultra-low-cost" carrier Spirit Airlines Inc. has hit the company with a suit to prevent it from holding a stockholder vote on its proposed merger with Frontier Airlines. In plaintiff Dionne Shuler's action filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, the Spirit shareholder described the merger proposal as unfair, accusing the company's board of rushing the company through a sales process without checking to see if there were any other interested parties and without establishing an independent committee to run the process. Shuler added that the board didn't explain why it had "engaged multiple financial advisers at significant cost" and asserted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS