Calif. Bill Could Hook Tech Cos. For Social Media Addiction

By Lauren Berg (March 16, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of California lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would hold Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other technology giants liable for social media addiction that they say harms children. Assemblymembers Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, and Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, introduced A.B. 2408, or the Social Media Platform Duty to Children Act, with the aim of holding tech companies responsible for making sure their social media platforms don't use advertising, push notifications or other features that could addict underage users and harm their mental health. Under the bill, parents and guardians of children who have been harmed as a result of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS