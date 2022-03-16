Minor Leaguers Ruled MLB Employees In Minimum Wage Suit

By Max Jaeger (March 16, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Minor leaguers are year-round, joint employees of Major League Baseball and its clubs, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday in a significant victory for players alleging starvation wages as their class and collective action approaches a spring trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero sided with a class of Arizona players on a summary judgment motion, finding MLB violated state minimum wage laws and holding it responsible for triple damages. Because some of MLB's defenses survived the motion, a jury will decide whether it is liable for similar claims from classes certified in Florida and California. A California federal judge has...

