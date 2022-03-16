Texas Atty Sentenced To 3 Years For Stealing $500K

By Jessica Corso (March 16, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based attorney was sentenced to more than three years in prison this week for embezzling half a million dollars from the San Francisco-based startup that employed her. Brooke Campbell Solis pled guilty in August to six counts of wire fraud and, on Monday, a federal judge in California sentenced her to 37 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to return the $500,000 that she admitted to stealing from Good Money, the banking startup where she worked from 2018 to 2019. The attorney, who lives in Austin, Texas, but is licensed...

