Starz Says Its Stripper TV Drama Not Copied From Stage Play

By Kelcey Caulder (March 16, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Starz told a Georgia federal judge Tuesday the cabaret-based stage play it allegedly ripped off to create the strip club drama "P-Valley" contains nothing but stock tropes and "random similarities" that can't possibly support a copyright infringement claim. In a motion filed Tuesday, Starz said "P-Valley" is not similar enough to the play to warrant copyright infringement and asked for the suit to be dismissed. If it is not, the entertainment company said it should proceed in California, where the defendants are based, even though "P-Valley" was filmed in Georgia. Singer Nicole Gilbert-Daniels filed suit against Starz Entertainment LLC, and related...

