NJ Casino Settles Fired GC's Suit Over Info To Regulators

By Bill Wichert (March 16, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- An Atlantic City casino has told a New Jersey state court that a tentative settlement has been reached in its former general counsel's whistleblower and discrimination lawsuit alleging she was fired for objecting to the submission of false information to state regulators. Amid a pending summary judgment bid from plaintiff Loretta Pickus, an ex-senior vice president of Ocean Casino Resort – formerly the Revel Casino Hotel – the casino's attorney, Elizabeth Lorell of Gordon & Rees LLP, informed Superior Court Judge Stanley L. Bergman Jr. about the deal in a Tuesday letter. "The parties jointly write to advise your honor that...

