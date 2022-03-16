CIM Provides $73M Loan For Texas Office Complex

By McCord Pagan (March 16, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Real estate investor CIM Group said Wednesday it provided a $73 million loan to Taconic Capital Advisors and Champion Partners to refinance and provide leasing capital for a Texas office complex and undeveloped land site. In a statement, CIM said the funds were for Legacy Commons — part of a master-planned community in Plano, Texas — that was purchased by Taconic and Champion in 2019 and has undergone a $10 million improvement plan that will see the addition of amenities such as an outdoor courtyard and amphitheater, fitness center, and lounge and meeting area. Legacy Commons was built in 1998 as...

