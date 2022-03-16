Investor's NASCAR Site Merger Suit Heads To Offramp In Del.

By Rose Krebs (March 16, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- An investor has told the Delaware Chancery Court that he plans to drop his putative class action against a NASCAR-affiliated racetrack operator over a roughly $132 million merger with a motorsports entertainment company that is now completed, but still wants the court to retain jurisdiction to consider a bid for legal fees. In a letter sent Tuesday to Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, attorney Brian D. Long of Long Law LLC in Delaware, who represents investor John Dugerian, said he had sent notice to Dover Motorsports Inc. and its directors that he plans to voluntarily dismiss a suit he filed against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS