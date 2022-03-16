Ex-Crypto Exec Charged With Fraud Spars With Feds At Trial

By Pete Brush (March 16, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A former executive on trial for allegedly stealing money that was supposed to fund his plan for a sports-oriented cryptocurrency testily disputed the charge from the witness stand in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday and subsequently was accused by prosecutors of lying to the jury. Jurors were to begin weighing the Manhattan U.S. attorney's fraud case against defendant Asa Saint Clair, 49, of New York City, starting Thursday morning. They heard Saint Clair's morning testimony Wednesday and then afternoon closing arguments. The trial opened March 10 and is being handled by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel. Saint Clair, who was...

