US Alleges Security Co.'s Shoddy Training Allowed Jailbreak

By Gina Kim (March 17, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The federal government hit Allied Protection Services with a False Claims Act suit in the District of Columbia on Wednesday, accusing it of billing the government $1.3 million to supervise prisoners, but sending untrained staff that allowed a prisoner to escape. The government's complaint says it looked into the company's personnel records after a prisoner transport went wrong in Virginia on March 31, 2015. The inmate took on Allied security officers who failed to supervise and restrain him, and did not have the required equipment to stop him, the suit alleges. "During the incident, the prisoner took a firearm from one...

