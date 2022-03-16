Consumer Services-Focused SPAC Backs Out Of $250M IPO

By Charlie Innis (March 16, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Silverman Acquisition I, a blank-check company targeting a range of business and consumer services sectors, withdrew plans Wednesday for a $250 million initial public offering, adding to a growing heap of cancellations as the IPO market slows. Silverman Acquisition intended to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10 per unit. Each unit would carry one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, with one whole warrant exchangeable for one new share for $11.50, according to the special-purpose acquisition company's registration statement last spring. The SPAC told the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission it has "elected to...

