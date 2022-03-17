Nebraska GOP Rep. Chose 'Illegal Path Of Lies,' LA Jury Told

By Craig Clough (March 17, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told California federal jurors Thursday that a Nebraska congressman lied to federal agents about illegal contributions his campaign received as part of his connection to "The Cause" — an organized effort to help Christian minorities in the Middle East — and they will see and hear the lies themselves. During opening statements in the Los Angeles trial of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Jamari Buxton said damning wiretap and video evidence will paint a clear picture of the congressman's knowingly lying to federal agents when questioned about the funds. Prosecutors allege Fortenberry received $30,000 in illegal donations...

