T-Mobile Seeks Del. Appellate Do-Over After Cox Remand Win

By Jeff Montgomery (March 16, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile asked the Delaware Supreme Court Wednesday for a rare argument do-over after a split, full-court opinion sent back for further review a Chancery Court decision barring Cox Communications Inc. from partnering with Verizon on wireless services rather than pursuing a tie-up with Sprint. A 3-2 majority found on March 3 Cox only agreed to negotiate in good faith on a 2017 wireless deal with Sprint Corp. before looking for another partner. Cox won the appellate ruling after appealing Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn's October 2021 decision that the company made a binding agreement with Sprint Corp. to use its network...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS