5th Circ. Reinstates Biden Greenhouse Gas Cost Metrics

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 16, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday reinstated the Biden administration's actions to increase cost estimates resulting from greenhouse gas pollution while an appeal of a Louisiana federal judge's decision to block the effort proceeds. A unanimous three-judge panel said the federal government is likely to succeed in its appeal of a February ruling by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. that sided with GOP-led states, including Louisiana, challenging the Biden administration's use of social cost of greenhouse gas metrics. The appeals court judges said that contrary to Judge Cain's findings, the states lack standing to pursue their claims. Kentucky — home...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS