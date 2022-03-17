'Dreamer' Sues Alliant Credit Union For Loan Discrimination

By Max Jaeger (March 17, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The Alliant Credit Union violated state and federal anti-discrimination laws when it denied a California woman's car loan based on her status as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, alleges a putative class action filed Wednesday. Plaintiff Yuliana Camacho says Alliant, one of the nation's largest credit unions, had already pre-approved her application for $45,000 to buy a Tesla when a representative told her the credit union does "not lend on DACA status." "I couldn't fathom the idea that I was denied solely on my immigration status," Camacho said in a statement Wednesday. "It is unfair and disappointing to see...

