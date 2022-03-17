CFPB Can Carry On With RD Legal Suit In NY

By Jon Hill (March 17, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can proceed with its deceptive practices claims against litigation funder RD Legal, concluding that the agency always had the power to bring the case even if the bureau was unconstitutionally structured at the time the suit was filed. In a 20-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska rejected a bid from RD Legal Funding LLC and its affiliates to dismiss the CFPB's 2017 enforcement action, which was brought jointly with the state of New York and centered on settlement cash advances that the suit alleged were actually illegal...

