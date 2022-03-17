Truly Seltzer Maker Says Investors' Stock Suit Has No Case

By Katryna Perera (March 17, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The beverage company behind Truly Hard Seltzer and Samuel Adams asked a New York federal judge to toss out a class action securities suit claiming it hid declining hard seltzer sales to artificially pump up stock prices. Boston Beer Co. Inc. and its billionaire founder and board chair Jim Koch, CEO David Burwick and Chief Financial Officer Frank Smalla filed a joint motion to dismiss, arguing Wednesday that nobody could have predicted how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect sales and therefore they did not violate any securities laws. The defendants' memo in support of their dismissal motion argues the plaintiffs' claim...

