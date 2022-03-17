Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Flyer Accuses JetBlue Of 'Straw Man' Tactic To Remove Suit

By Bill Wichert (March 17, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A former JetBlue passenger launched a remand motion Thursday alleging the company improperly dragged her state negligence suit into New Jersey federal court on the grounds that federal law preempted the claims that she fell while walking inside an airport terminal after the airline failed to provide her with assistance.

In urging the federal court to send the case back to New Jersey Superior Court, Ruth Ramos accused JetBlue of trying to "straw man" a theory that her claims arise out of federal regulations related to the Air Carrier Access Act, which mandate that airlines ensure that passengers with disabilities receive...

