Military Base Contractors Indicted On Bid-Rigging Claims

By Michelle Casady (March 17, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Two South Korean nationals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Texas on charges they engaged in a conspiracy to rig bids on subcontract work at U.S. military bases in South Korea. Hyun Ki Shin and Hyuk Jin Kwon were each indicted by a Western District of Texas grand jury Wednesday on one count of conspiracy to restrain trade, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and six counts of wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The men are accused of conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for repair and maintenance work at...

