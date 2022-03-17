Loeb & Loeb, Ellenoff Steer Goldenstone Acquisition's IPO

By Tom Zanki (March 17, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Goldenstone Acquisition Ltd., a blank-check company seeking to acquire a growth-oriented business, began trading Thursday after completing a $50 million initial public offering, guided by Loeb & Loeb LLP and underwriters' counsel Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Aurora, Illinois-based Goldenstone sold 5 million units at $10 each. Its units rose one cent to close at $10.01 in debut trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GDSTU." Blank-check companies — also known as special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs — are shells that raise money through IPOs in order to acquire an operating business and take it public, usually targeting mergers consistent with...

