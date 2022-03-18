Emerson Wants Rival Forced To Share Facebook Settlement

By Caleb Symons (March 18, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The automation giant Emerson Electric Co. says it should be allowed to see a settlement deal Facebook reached with one of its top competitors in 2018 as the companies eye a new trial in their long-running dispute over allegations of stolen trade secrets. Emerson's motion in a California federal court Wednesday to compel that settlement is the latest salvo in its feud with BladeRoom Group Ltd., which in 2015 accused Emerson of using its engineering methods to land a $200 million Facebook data center contract. That issue seemed resolved after BladeRoom won a $77.4 million trial verdict against Emerson three years later, as...

