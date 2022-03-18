Shkreli Can't Press Pause On $64M Antitrust Judgment

By Nadia Dreid (March 18, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Disgraced former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli can't put off paying a $64.6 million antitrust judgment against him while he fights it in a higher court, a New York federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote delivered the blow to the so-called pharma bro on Thursday when she denied his request to stay the execution of the monetary judgment while Shkreli takes the matter up with the Second Circuit. Shkreli is appealing the judgment but had been hoping to put up his remaining interest in Phoenixus AG, a biopharmaceutical company in which the former executive is a significant shareholder, as...

