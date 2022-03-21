Teva Strikes $100M Deal, Ends Rhode Island Opioid Trial

By Emily Field (March 21, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Rhode Island attorney general on Monday announced a settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals and several of its affiliates worth more than $100 million, including $28.5 million in cash in addition to drug donations to treat opioid addiction, that was reached ahead of opening arguments in the state's trial over the company's alleged role in the opioid crisis. The deal ends claims brought by Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha that Teva and several of its affiliates helped fuel the opioid epidemic in the Ocean State by overselling the benefits of opioids while downplaying their risks of addiction. Teva had been...

