NY Nurses' $140M Pension Plan Arbitration Award Wins OK

By Dorothy Atkins (March 17, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge confirmed most of a roughly $140 million arbitration award in favor of a nurses' pension plan Thursday, upholding a finding that its former investment management firm violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it entered into a self-dealing contract with the plan. In a 29-page order, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan handed a win to the trustees of the New York State Nurses Association Pension Plan, which manages $4 billion for the nurses union, in its yearslong legal battle with its former exclusive investment manager, White Oak Global Advisors LLC. The dispute stems from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS