Attys Fighting Lin Wood Over Client Fees Claim Defamation

By Rosie Manins (March 17, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Former colleagues of controversial veteran litigator L. Lin Wood, embroiled in a dispute with him over shared client fees, filed a new defamation case against him Thursday in relation to his comments on social media. Nicole J. Wade, Jonathan D. Grunberg and G. Taylor Wilson of Wade Grunberg & Wilson LLP, an Atlanta defamation and estate law firm, said in a federal court complaint against Wood that he has unleashed a torrent of threats against them since they left his law firm, L. Lin Wood PC, in February 2020. The plaintiffs and their law firm are already litigating contract breach and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS