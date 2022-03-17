Google Looks At Cybercrime Group's Various Modes Of Attack

By Ben Kochman (March 17, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A cybercrime group that sells access to victim networks to clients — including a notorious Russian ransomware gang — used artificial technology to create fake LinkedIn profiles in a campaign targeting at least 650 organizations worldwide, Google said Thursday. The emerging group, which Google's Threat Analysis Group is calling "Exotic Lily," has at its peak sent 5,000 phishing emails a day to targets in the health care, IT and cybersecurity industries since at least September, the tech giant said in a blog post. The group, which is still active and is believed to operate in central or Eastern Europe, has had...

