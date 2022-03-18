Worker Says Raytheon Misled Rehires On Retirement Benefits

By Patrick Hoff (March 18, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A former Raytheon employee's proposed class action accuses the aerospace and defense company of misleading rehired employees about their retirement benefits and improperly reducing payments in violation of the plan terms, according to a complaint filed in Arizona federal court. Timmieo Curry said Wednesday that he was never provided with any notice about his right to repay withdrawn contributions to Raytheon's retirement plan when he returned to the company in 1998, a violation, he said, of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Because of this, as well as online benefits statements Raytheon periodically provided, Curry said he believed he would receive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS