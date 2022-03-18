NY High Court Says NFL Player Must Arbitrate Agent Suit

By Zachary Zagger (March 18, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The New York Court of Appeals has rejected a bid by former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis to avoid arbitration over his claims that his former agent and personal attorney Neil Schwartz of Schwartz & Feinsod defrauded him out of royalties from an iced tea drink sponsorship. In a short order Thursday, the New York high court affirmed an appellate court ruling that Revis must send the claims against Schwartz, his firm and his law partner, Jonathan Feinsod, to arbitration under the National Football League Players Association. "Based on the allegations in the complaint, alleging intertwined claims of breach of...

