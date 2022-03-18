Ex-NY Court Official, Husband Must Face Condo Deal Charges

By Rachel Scharf (March 18, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A former New York state courts director and her lawyer husband can't escape criminal charges over legal advice that allegedly led an elderly couple to lose their investment in a $3 million penthouse apartment, a Manhattan judge ruled Friday. New York Supreme Court Justice Michele Rodney refused to dismiss a June indictment charging Melissa Ringel, the ex-director of the First Judicial Department of the Appellate Division of New York Supreme Court, and her husband Frank Esposito with one count each of official misconduct. The Manhattan district attorney's office says Ringel misused her official position to give advice to Esposito's client in a contested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS