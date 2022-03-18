UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 18, 2022, 3:31 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen more litigation involving mortgage-backed securities firm Business Mortgage Finance, another lawsuit targeting an Italian provincial government, and sportswear giant Foot Locker taking on credit conglomerate Mastercard. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Dexia Crediop SpA v. Provincia di Catanzaro Italian bank Dexia Crediop SpA has filed a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim against the Italian province of Catanzaro. Banks have sued many governments around Europe after the governments sought payments under losing interest swaps deals entered into in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis....

