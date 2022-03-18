Firm Repping Smollett Sues Over 'Frivolous' Defamation Suit

By Celeste Bott (March 18, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A California law firm that represented "Empire" actor Jessie Smollett filed a malicious prosecution lawsuit Thursday against two brothers who say the actor recruited them to help stage a fake hate crime, the same day an Illinois federal judge dismissed most of the brothers' defamation claims against one of the firm's attorneys. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland dismissed both the Geragos & Geragos law firm and celebrity attorney Mark Geragos from the case brought by brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo altogether, and further trimmed their defamation claims over statements made by Geragos & Geragos attorney Tina Glandian in her ruling...

