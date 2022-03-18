Texas Justices Say Strip Club Can Arbitrate Dancer Death Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 18, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said the strip club Baby Dolls can require arbitration of claims that the club over-served a dancer who was later at the wheel in a car crash that killed another dancer, reversing a lower court. In a per curiam decision Friday, the high court disagreed with a divided Fifth Court of Appeals panel and said an arbitrator must decide the arbitrability of accident victim Stephanie Sotero Hernandez's agreement with Baby Dolls Topless Saloons Inc. The lower court had held that Hernandez's contract with the strip club and its arbitration provision were unenforceable because the use...

