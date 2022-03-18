McDonald's Ex-CEO Says Deal With Co. Dooms Del. Class Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (March 18, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Former McDonald's Corp. CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook asked the Delaware Chancery Court on Friday to dismiss a stockholder derivative action, claiming the suit sought to relitigate issues settled in a separate suit filed by McDonald's last year. Easterbrook told Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III that McDonald's had its chance to seek damages from Easterbrook for alleged fiduciary breaches it claims he committed, but a 2021 settlement closed the matter and released him from further liability. "At bottom, Easterbrook has already been hauled into court for this claim and the law is clear that McDonald's, or its shareholders on its behalf,...

