Firm Beats Sanctions, But Town To Pay For 'Harassing' Attys

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 18, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Stone & Magnanini LLP dodged sanctions on Friday in a now-dismissed legal malpractice suit it filed on behalf of a New Jersey town seeking $100 million in damages over a purportedly unfavorable affordable housing settlement, but the town itself was slapped with fees for what a judge said was "harassing" conduct. Following a telephone hearing, Bergen County Superior Court Judge Christine A. Farrington rendered an opinion that while the firm was aware or should have been aware it didn't have the authorization to file the complaint — a point the malpractice suit defendants have raised — that wasn't enough to make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS