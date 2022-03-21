Target Gets 'Transition' Formula False Ad Suit Tossed

By Mike Curley (March 21, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out claims that a "transition" toddler formula sold by Target Corp. misleads consumers into thinking it provides nutrition above and beyond normal milk, saying the plaintiff has failed to identify how the labeling misleads buyers. In a 44-page order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas dismissed without prejudice the bulk of Lovelyn Gordon's complaint, allowing her to replead all the claims except for those seeking an injunction blocking Target from using the allegedly misleading advertising. In the order, Judge Karas found that because Gordon is now aware of the allegedly misleading labeling,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS